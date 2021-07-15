ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man after finding nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine in a man's car.
Deputies say on Wednesday, July 14 they conducted a traffic stop on Interstate Blvd. in Anderson for a traffic infraction.
They say they found the methamphetamine in Christopher Busby's possession. He was then arrested and taken to the sheriff's office where he was charged with trafficking meth.
