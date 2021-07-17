ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they found the runaway teen they were searching for on Saturday.
Deputies say Trinity Bennett had last been seen on Calhoun Road in Belton on Friday, July 16.
MORE NEWS: Boil water notice issued by Marietta Water Sewer District, officials confirm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.