BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they found Carlos Hunter, a teenager who ran away yesterday.
Deputies said Hunter ran away from a house along Mahaffey Street in Belton at around 10:30 p.m. last night. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans when he left, deputies said.
Deputies described Hunter as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Hunter is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-37113
