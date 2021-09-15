ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student allegedly sold another student a substance that resulted in some form of sickness, according to Sgt. JT Foster.
According to Foster, the student that ingested the substance was taken to the hospital, but was later released.
Foster says the substance has yet to be identified and will be tested by a forensic lab.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article when we learn more.
