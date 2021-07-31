ACSO Suspect

Deputies searching for suspect in financial transaction card fraud case (ACSO/July 31, 2021).

 Anderson County Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -  The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a financial transaction card fraud case and need the public's help to identify the suspect.

They say the suspect was seen on camera leaving several locations after using a stolen credit/debit card in the last few days.

If anyone can identify the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.

