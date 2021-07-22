John Self Jr.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are currently investigating a runaway teen case, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Deputies say John Self Jr. was last seen in Central on July 21 around 10 p.m. They say he was wearing camouflage pants and a long sleeve t-shirt. 

Self is described as being 5'9 and 138 pounds, says deputies. 

If anyone has information regarding his location contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.

