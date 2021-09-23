ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a runaway teen case who might be armed.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Pharrell Jaiuya Brown was last seen on September 22 at an address on Duvall Way in Anderson. Deputies say his last known clothing description is unknown at this time.
Deputies also say a complainant stated Brown could be armed with a handgun.
If anyone has seen him or have information regarding his location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2021-35532.
