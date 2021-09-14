ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting incident that took place near Evergreen Street and Richey Street on Tuesday night.
Deputies say that no one was injured during the shooting, but they are still investigating.
We will update this article as we learn more.
