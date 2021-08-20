ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies located a body near Whitehall Road.
Deputies say that they located the body inside a vehicle that was pulling a camper.
Deputies are still investigating the scene and the victim's cause of death is unknown right now.
More news: Officials: Anderson Co. set a new local employment record in July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.