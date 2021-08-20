Crime scene in Anderson near White Horse Road

Deputies are investigating a death after they found a person dead in a vehicle. (August, 20, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies located a body near Whitehall Road.

Deputies say that they located the body inside a vehicle that was pulling a camper. 

Deputies are still investigating the scene and the victim's cause of death is unknown right now. 

