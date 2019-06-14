ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Friday evening, deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a suspect, dispatch confirmed to media.
The chase was reported in the Piedmont area, and ended just before 6 p.m.
Dispatch says no injuries were reported and the driver has been arrested.
ACSO later said the car involved was a stolen vehicle.
No further details were available at this time.
