ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they found 42-year-old Cheryl Elizabeth Nelson, a missing woman who they believed may be in danger.
Deputies said Nelson left a house along Brackenberry Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Nelson was traveling in a 2014 Chevy Camaro with South Carolina license plate number TBQ773. Nelson's Friends and Family are concerned for her safety, according to deputies.
Deputies described Nelson as around 5 foot 4 inches tall and 116 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information concerning Nelson is asked to immediately call 911 and reference Anderson County Sheriff's Office case# 2021-37278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.