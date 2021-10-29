ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed the People's Bank along Clemson Boulevard on Friday.
Deputies said the suspect walked into the bank at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon and demanded money from the teller. According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies described the suspect as a white male wearing a gray sportscoat and a white baseball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4405 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC
