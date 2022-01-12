ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies are searching for Tristan Pete Bowling, a missing man who may be in danger.
Deputies said Bowling was last seen at a residence along Airline Road on January 8, 2022. According to deputies, Bowling suffers from Schizophrenia and has recently talked about seeing and hearing things.
Anyone with any information regarding Bowling's location is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-00483.
