ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they are searching for Steve Anthony Sweat II, a missing man who may be in danger.
Deputies said Sweat was last seen along Fields Avenue in Anderson on December 3. Deputies described Sweat are around 5 foot 11 inches tall and 215 pounds.
According to deputies, Sweat has an altered mental capacity and may be in danger.
Anyone with information regarding Sweat is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-40042.
