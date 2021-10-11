ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies are searching for Howard Rex Wolcott, a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Deputies said Wolcott went missing from a house along Edgewater Drive on October 11, at around 4:00 p.m. He was last seen driving a gray Honda Odyssey van with SC tag TAR902.
Anyone with information regarding Howard is asked to call 864-260-4405.
More news: ACSO: Deputies find missing autistic child from Pelzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.