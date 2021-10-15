Nathaniel Smith

A missing person from Anderson (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, October 15, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson Counties Deputies said they are searching for Nathaniel S Smith, a missing person from Anderson.

Deputies said Smith was living on Longview Drive in Williamston around December 2020. 

Anyone with information regarding Smith is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-37645.

