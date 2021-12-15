EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies announced that they are searching for Brooke-Lynn Jaylyn Larsen, a missing teenager from Easley.
Deputies said Larsen was reported missing from an address on Kettering Street in Easley last night at around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies described Larsen as 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 98 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg and a maroon sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding Larsen is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-40514.
