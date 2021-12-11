PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they are searching for Kevion Amari Barton, a missing teenager from Piedmont.
Deputies said Barton was reported missing from a residence along Monocacy Way on December 10.
Deputies described Barton as 5 foot 8 inches tall and around 140 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Barton is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-40333.
