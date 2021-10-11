ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies are searching for Pharrell J Wilkins, a runaway from Anderson.
Deputies said Wilkins ran away from a house along Standridge Road on October 10, 2021. He was wearing a white tank top, multi-colored joggers. He was also carrying a black back, according to deputies.
Deputies described Wilkins as around 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-37516.
