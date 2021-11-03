EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies said they are searching for Zoila Faye Collins, a teenager who ran away from an address along Randall Road on Monday.
Deputies described Collins as 4 foot 9 inches tall and around 95 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Collins is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-38586.
