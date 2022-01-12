ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Deputies said they're searching for Kaydence Michelle Moon, a teenager who ran away in September 2021.
Deputies said Moon was last seen at her home near Bronco Drive. They described her as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 104 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding Moon is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-41229.
