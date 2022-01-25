ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they are searching for Daleigh N Abbot, a runaway 12-year-old from Belton.
Deputies said Abbot was last seen on January 25, 2022, at a residence along Dean Springs Road in Belton. She was wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding Abbot is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-01049.
