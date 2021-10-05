ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for multiple suspects who are allegedly involved in a recent string of crimes.
Deputies said at least three white males may be responsible for damage at a business on Frontage Road, damaging a vehicle and stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a local school.
These incidents happened overnight between October 1 and October 2. Deputies said they are looking for a green, two-toned, Ford F-150 from the 1990's. The truck may have damage to the rear-end, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the suspects is asked to call. (864) 260-4405 and reference case # 2021-37133. Residents can also call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.