ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help regarding an incident that happened on Friday, June 25 on I-85 near Exit 19 around 9 p.m.
Deputies say several motorcycles and a white Volkswagon Atlas were involved in a shooting. They say the gunfire was directed at the Volkswagon.
If anyone has information on this incident contact Det. Freestate at 864-260-4426 or wfreestate@andersonsherifff.com
MORE NEWS: SCDOT will close I-85 SB ramps at exit 83 to aide chute removal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.