ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Anderson County deputy has been involved in a deadly shooting after a suspect was shot on Airline Road near Mimosa Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been taken to the hospital and the Anderson County Coroner is headed to the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
