ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced that they responded to a shooting at Simon's Bar and Grill along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, SC.
Deputies say that they responded at around 12:45 p.m. about a shooting.
Deputies learned that the incident began as a physical altercation on the patio area. The altercation soon moved to the lot where shots were fired, according to deputies.
Two victims were hit during the shooting, but neither had life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation. They add that neither of the victims wants to cooperate with law enforcement.
