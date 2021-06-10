ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a shooting incident left one victim injured on Thursday.
Deputies say they responded to an address on George Albert Lake Road in Anderson after a report of a shooting.
Deputies located an adult male that had been shot at least one time, he was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives and Forensic Personnel responded and are investigating, according to deputies.
Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.
