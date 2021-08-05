ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person case, according to a post on its official Facebook page.
Deputies said Randy Dean Burdette was last seen on Thursday, July 8.
Deputies said it is unknown what Burdette was wearing, but he is described as 5'8 and 110 pounds.
Deputies also said he has ties to the Greenwood and Greenville areas, but does not have a car to travel.
If anyone has information regarding Burdette's location, contact 1-864-260-4405.
