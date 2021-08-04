ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a runaway juvenile case.
Deputies say Destinee Young was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 3 on Biggs Street in Anderson. They say she is 5'4, 105 pounds, and was wearing a black Puma hoodie and blue pants with white Crocs.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Destinee's location to call 1-864-260-4405.
