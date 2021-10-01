PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are trying to locate 43-year-old Tia Sharee Alston, a missing and endangered woman.
Deputies said Alston spoke to her family on Saturday, September 25, and was last seen at a motel on Highway 153 that same day. She may be in an altered mental state, according to deputies.
Deputies described Alston as 5-feet-3 inches tall and around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and short black hair, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rusted colored shirt and tennis shoes.
She is likely traveling in a black 2016 Nissan Versa with South Carolina license plate number STR800.
Anyone with information regarding Alston is asked to call the
Anderson County Sheriff's Office and at (864)-260-4444 and reference case# 2021-37089.
