ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 23-year-old Adam Clark Harvey, who was last seen in Abbeville on Saturday.
Deputies said someone last saw Harvey near Mt. Carmel Road at around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. He was wearing a black shirt and black jeans, according to deputies.
Deputies described Harvey as around 6-foot-1 with red hair.
Anyone with information regarding Harvey is asked to call the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office at (864)-446-6000.
More news: OCSO: Need public's help to find missing 82-year-old man visiting from Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.