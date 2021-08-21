BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Tristan P Bowling, a missing person from Belton.
Deputies say that Bowling was last seen on August 13 along Bell Road in Belton. He was wearing gray jogging pants, black Nike shoes, a black hat and no shirt, according to deputies.
Deputies describe Bowling as around 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Bowling is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-34955.
