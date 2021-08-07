ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Jadden Pachacos, a runaway juvenile last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies say that Pachacos was last seen at an address on Standridge Road in Anderson.
Anyone with any information regarding Pachacos is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriffs Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-34414.
