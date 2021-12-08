ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies are searching for Paul Hooks Jr., a missing man from Anderson County.
Deputies said Hooks was last seen along Burdine Road sometime between December 3 and 7.
Deputies described Hooks as 5 foot 8 inches tall and around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black leather jacket and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Hooks is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-40184.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.