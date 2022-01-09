ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies said they're searching for Reece Alizabeth Dameron, a teenager who ran away last week.
Deputies said Dameron was last seen on January 2, 2022, at a home on Patterson Road. Deputies described her as around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Dameron should call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-00083.
