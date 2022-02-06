ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies said they're searching for Alexandro Galloway, a teenager who ran away on February 5, 2022.
Deputies said Galloway was last seen near Green Valley Road in Starr. According to deputies, he was wearing multi-colored pajama pants and a white t-shirt.
Deputies described Galloway as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 125 pounds.
Anyone with information on Galloway is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case #2022-011582.
