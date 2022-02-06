Alexandro Galloway

Alexandro Galloway (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, February 8, 2022)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Deputies said they're searching for Alexandro Galloway, a teenager who ran away on February 5, 2022.

Deputies said Galloway was last seen near Green Valley Road in Starr. According to deputies, he was wearing multi-colored pajama pants and a white t-shirt.

Deputies described Galloway as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 125 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Galloway is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case #2022-011582.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.