TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man is in the hospital after a domestic dispute ended with a gunshot wound to the leg Friday evening.
ACSO says deputies were called around 8:50 p.m. to Shenandoah Drive. When they arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound in the leg. He was then transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies note the incident remains under investigation with forensic investigators and criminal investigations detectives responding.
