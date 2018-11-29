ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say they have the driver of a stolen vehicle in custody after a chase that began on Interstate 85 Thursday evening.
ACSO says they made the attempt to stop the stolen vehicle on the interstate, but the driver attempted to flee. Eventually, ACSO says the chase ended on Highway 81 northbound at Dunlap Road, near T.L. Hanna High School.
The suspect's identity and exact charges are unknown as of writing, but ACSO says he will be booked into the the detention center Thursday evening.
