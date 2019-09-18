ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a driver is in the hospital after not only leading deputies on a chase, but also reached for a gun before being removed from the car by a K-9 officer.
ACSO says deputies tried to stop the driver of a Nissan for reckless driving on Moores Mill Road in Piedmont around 8:30 p.m., but the suspect fled from them. Deputies then used tire deflation devices successfully, and the driver crashed off of Ivy Circle in Anderson after making a turn onto the street. However, deputies say the driver then backed into a patrol vehicle, causing minimal damage.
At this point, ACSO says the driver tried to elude them again but was unsuccessful, and deputies tried to enter the Nissan to arrest the driver. However, deputies say the driver tried to reach for a firearm in the passenger side, prompting an ACSO K-9 to extract the suspect.
ACSO says the driver was detained without further incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Deputies note the investigation is still ongoing and that all charges are still pending as of writing. The name of the suspect has not been released.
