ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a runaway teen case.
Deputies say Trinity Bennett was last seen on Calhoun Road in Belton on Friday, July 16. Bennett is 5'4, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and orange and white pants.
If anyone has information on her location contact the sheriff's office at 864-260-4405.
