ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is requesting information concerning Gregory Chance Durham, a missing person.
Deputies say that Durham was last seen at TTI in Anderson on May 8. They believe he is traveling in a 2002 Toyota Tacoma (SC Tag: NHY646). Deputies add that he is believed to be in the company of Samantha Powell.
Anyone with information concerning Durham is encouraged to call 864-260-4405 and reference ACSO case number 2021-27682.
More news: Rutherfordton police searching for man wanted for questioning | News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.