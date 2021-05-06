ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Catherine Jayla Eaton, a missing and possibly endangered juvenile.
Deputies describe Eaton as 5'5" inches tall and weighting approximately 130 pounds. They add that she has light brown hair, hazel eye, freckles on her face, and a tattoo on her right hip that reads, "love." She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes according to deputies."
According to deputies, she ran away from a residence on Blueberry Lane in Anderson. They believe she left the residence between 10:45 PM on May 4 and the early morning hours of May 5. Deputies say she may be in Union County, SC as she was recently spotted in Jonesville.
If you have any information concerning Eaton is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling (864) 260-4444 and referencing case number 2021-26569.
