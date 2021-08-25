ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after he abandoned his child in a car as he fled from deputies on foot during a traffic stop on I-85.
The Sheriff's Office said a deputy with the Special Investigations Division was investigating a complaint in the Interstate Blvd area at around 5 p.m.
Deputies said the deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car involved with the complaint. They said as deputies approached the car, the suspect, Justin Munn, fled the scene and a pursuit started.
Munn fled on foot in the area of Welpine Road, and after a lengthy pursuit deputies arrested him without further incident, says the Sheriff's Office. They said he faces a multitude of charges at this time.
Deputies said they did not know when Munn fled the scene, he abandoned his 3-month-old child in the car.
The was unharmed during the incident, said deputies.
