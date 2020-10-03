ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man was taken to a hospital Friday night after they say he was shot in the stomach, possibly on accident.
According to ACSO Sgt. JT Foster, deputies responded near Busby Road and Dobbins Bridge Road, near the Center Rock Fire Department. The investigation is ongoing and Foster didn't provide an exact timeline as to when it happened, but did confirm a group of people were handling a firearm when it went off, striking the man in the stomach.
The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Right now, deputies are treating it as an accidental shooting.
