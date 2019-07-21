ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man was wounded after being shot near a McDonald's Sunday night.
ACSO says they were alerted to the shooting around 10:15 p.m. to the restaurant on Electric City Boulevard. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, prompting deputies to take action until EMS arrived.
The man has since been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
While the suspect is unknown as of writing, ACSO believes this is an isolated incident. Forensic investigators and criminal investigations detectives are now handling the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to reach out to law enforcement.
