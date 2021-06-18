ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man threw about 80 grams of meth out of the window while he was trying to flee from deputies during a traffic stop.
According to deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Coming Street when Glover did not stop for the blue lights. Deputies said this led them to begin a pursuit, but while fleeing Glover threw out about 80 grams of meth.
Deputies mention that the meth was recovered after they took Glover into custody.
Deputies said they arrested and charged Glover for failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking methamphetamine.
They also said a search warrant was executed at Glover's home where two handguns were seized and more drugs were found.
