ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help identifying two men and the possible owner of a car they say were involved in an incident at a local gas station.
ACSO says the two men entered the 7-Eleven on E. River Street on June 21, and while inside one demanded money from the clerk.
Take a look at the photos. If you have information on what happened or can identify anyone involved, call ACSO at (864) 260-4400 in reference to case #2019-09726.
