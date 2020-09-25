BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say a suspect that hit two people with a car on purpose Thursday evening has been taken into custody, and on Saturday announced one of the victims died.
Belton police dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina they got the report around 5:04 p.m. According to them, the scene unfolded near the Oak Forest Apartments on Calhoun Road and classified as an incident involving a car and pedestrian.
We were told a victim was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment via Life Flight. We also learned that Anderson County deputies were responding.
Later, Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO confirmed there was a second victim who was transported via ambulance. He also confirmed that deputies reported a vehicle had been intentionally driven into the two victims.
Around 10:43 p.m., Foster announced they had signed two warrants for attempted murder for Brandon M. Taylor, releasing previous mugshots for him.
The sheriff's office says Taylor was taken into custody early Friday morning and is now in the Anderson County Detention Center. He's charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of violating probation.
On Saturday, Foster told FOX Carolina that one of the victims had passed away. The coroner's office also confirmed this, announcing around 8:25 p.m. that the victim who had passed was 52-year-old Butch Keith Barbre of Piedmont. He passed just after 11 a.m.
Foster notes more charges for Taylor are pending.
