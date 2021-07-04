ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)-. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting scene on SC 413 in Belton, SC.
Deputies say that one adult female victim was shot at least once and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives and Forensic personnel are currently investigating the scene.
More news: Deputies respond to a shooting that injured one victim on Allendale Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.