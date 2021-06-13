ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says after searching the water, at Portman Marina, deputies and emergency personnel recovered a person who was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Anderson County Emergency Service officials confirmed earlier that they responded to a reported drowning earlier.
The condition of the person is unknown at this time, according to deputies.
