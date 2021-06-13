Drowning Generic
MGN Online

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says after searching the water, at Portman Marina, deputies and emergency personnel recovered a person who was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Anderson County Emergency Service officials confirmed earlier that they responded to a reported drowning earlier. 

The condition of the person is unknown at this time, according to deputies.

More news: Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in Greenwood 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.